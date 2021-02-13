Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

