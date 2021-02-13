Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

