Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Up 1.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKBTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

