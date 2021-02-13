Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

