Air Partner (LON:AIR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.58

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and traded as low as $69.11. Air Partner shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 188,084 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

