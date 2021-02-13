Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $68.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.92 million and the lowest is $63.96 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $246.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.34 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 682,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.