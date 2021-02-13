Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $66.68 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

