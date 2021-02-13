Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of AEM opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,800,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,612 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 102,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 233,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

