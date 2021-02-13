Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

