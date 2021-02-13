Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $125.89 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $146.90.
In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.
