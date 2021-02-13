Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $125.89 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

