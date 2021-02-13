Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 11%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.74. 3,181,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 834,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

