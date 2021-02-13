AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $411,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 73.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $681,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

