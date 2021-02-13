AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

ACM stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $56.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 218,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 52.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

