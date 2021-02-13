AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

SLB stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.