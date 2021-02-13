AE Wealth Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.