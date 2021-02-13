AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

