AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

