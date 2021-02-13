Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.