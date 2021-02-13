Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

