Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

