AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,700 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,264,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,514,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,183,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.73 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

