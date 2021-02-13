AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 701 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.