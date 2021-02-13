AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 916 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after buying an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

