AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Okta by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $291.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.33. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

