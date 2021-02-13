AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 7,761 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 417.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.