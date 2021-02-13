AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 650 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

