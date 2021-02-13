Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Short Interest Up 246.2% in January

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHCR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,870. Advanzeon Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Advanzeon Solutions alerts:

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Advanzeon Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanzeon Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.