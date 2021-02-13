Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) SVP Sells $1,022,284.68 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

