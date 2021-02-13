Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 54,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 54,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

