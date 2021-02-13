Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 35,697 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx comprises 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

