Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 21,776 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $15.00 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 million, a P/E ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

