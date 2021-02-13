Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 295,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 71.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

