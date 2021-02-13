Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.37. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
