Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.37. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

