ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $43.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after buying an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 515,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.27.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

