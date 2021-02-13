Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Absolute Software shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 13,218 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABST. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.