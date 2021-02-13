Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,638,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 228,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABST opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.