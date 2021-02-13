Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

