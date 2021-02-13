A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

