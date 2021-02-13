9,601 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $141,345,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CNP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 3,054,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.