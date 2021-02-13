$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

PROV has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

