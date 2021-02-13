$873.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $873.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $915.31 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $8.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $202.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $208.58.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

