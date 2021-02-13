861 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

SITE opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $179.04. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

