8,046 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

