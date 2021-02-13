7,439 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 242,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.