664 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

