634 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC opened at $412.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

