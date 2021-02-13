6,270 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $33.53.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

