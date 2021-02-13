6,215 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

OKE stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

