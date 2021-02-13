61,234 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,434. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

