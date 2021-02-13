$57.35 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $57.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 91,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,612. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

