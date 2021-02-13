$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $163.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nine Energy Service.

Several research firms have weighed in on NINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,040. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

